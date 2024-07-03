Zelensky: I am potentially ready to meet with Trump and listen to the details of the plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is potentially ready to discuss with former US President Donald Trump the details of his proposal to resolve the conflict. With this statement, the politician spoke in an interview with Bloomberg.

Zelensky said he was ready to listen to Trump’s plan for a settlement in the future. He noted that he must be aware of all the possible consequences of the peace plan for Ukraine.

“If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today,” the politician stressed. He added that Kyiv should know about the prospects for continued US military aid after the presidential elections in November.