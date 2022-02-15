Gotcha Gotcha Games announces that RPG Maker Unitethe latest iteration of the famous engine for the creation of Japanese-style RPGs, will arrive on Windows PC and Mac via Steam in the course of this 2022all over the world simultaneously.

More information can be found below.

RPG Maker Unitecurrently slated for 2022 on Windows and Mac, will take advantage of the hugely popular Unity and aim to make RPG development more intuitive and fun for everyone! Like the previous titles in the Maker series, RPG Maker Unite will retain its unique, code-free nature, which opens up the dream for more people who wish to become developers. Not only that, with Unity’s native support for mobile platforms, RPG Maker Unite would become better suited to providing users with options to easily expand their player base wider than ever! In Gotcha Gotcha Games, our most sincere wish is to unlock the path of many creators to become a game developer, but they have been rejected by the many obstacles of game development – RPG Maker Unite is our latest endeavor for this mission. Main features Create RPGs without programming: With the powerful control system and editable parameters of the RPG Maker series, users will be able to quickly create systems without any programming knowledge!

Stunning Resources for Creating Compelling Games – Simplify your game development process even further with our resource library! From audios, characters, enemies, world biomes, and more, you can instantly create a game!

An advanced map editor: Do you want to improve your maps even further than before? RPG Maker Unite will also include support for pre-rendered backgrounds and object-oriented map structures. Enhance your game presentation with our new tools!

Equipped with an established and versatile database system, RPG Maker Unite, like its predecessors, will also provide a predefined database needed to create an RPG! It will include character stats and classes, items, skills, monsters, and more! You can customize and add your own voices to stand out!

Source: Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu