He is one of the strongest and most prolific forwards in the history of the real Madrid what if it wasn’t in the way Cristiano Ronaldo for quite a few years he would have hit record after record. For the “fault” of the Portuguese, however, Karim Benzema he is simply a great striker. In Real Madrid, who faces PSG in Paris tonight, he has played 587 games scoring 303 goals. Impressive numbers for a 34-year-old player who has no desire to stop.