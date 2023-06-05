In several communities in Spain, the tests of the well-known Ebau begin this Monday, as is the case in the Region of Murcia. The university entrance exams are the last step for young people to access the degree they want. In the Community some 7,600 students face the first Ebau exams that will mark a before and after in their lives. Their future will depend on these exams, since being able to enter one or another career will depend on the grade achieved.

Rozalén and The Grefg, in the Ebau Language exam



The Spanish Language and Literature exam is the first test that Murcians have faced. After leaving this test, the students have shared the text that appears in the first option of the exam. It is already a tradition that this type of evidence circulates through social networks.

Related News



Last year the exam for this subject already went viral because one of the texts spoke of the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos. This time, the Language exam that has been carried out in the Region of Murcia has quickly become a topic of conversation due to one of the texts that appears on the test.

It is characteristic of the Language exam to analyze a text and answer different questions. One of the options has drawn a lot of attention from the students who have taken the exam. Many have shared their first test of the Ebau in surprise, since in this first text the youtuber The Grefg or the singer Rozalén are named.

The text claims the richness of the accent. In this option, some statements appear and examples of celebrities who carry their accent as their flag are given, but also cases of the opposite. Several experiences appear in the text in which the protagonists are forced to soften their typical accent from different regions of Spain to turn it into a “neutral Spanish”.



Exam of Spanish Language and Literature of the Ebau carried out in the Region of Murcia.



Twitter: @RisiArribas







The text gives several examples in which well-known personalities decide to distance themselves from this trend and take their accent and the characteristic expressions of their land wherever they go. “Long live the diversity of accents. If you have an accent, don’t cover it up, it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” a Twitter user tweeted, referring to a video by the Murcian streamer The Grefg. The singer from La Mancha Rozalén, the humorist from Murcia Miguel Maldonado, the minister María Jesús Montero or the chronicler from the Canary Islands Nicolás Castellano, are some of the examples of people who do not want to forget their accent in public.

In addition to the Language exam, this Monday, the young people who appear in the Region of Murcia will face the History exam and, in the afternoon, the tests will be resumed with the languages ​​(English or French).