“Ilary Blasi could be sent away from Mediaset”: the background

Ilary Blasi could leave Mediaset: to reveal the sensational background on the presenter of The Island of the Famous it’s the weekly New TV.

According to the magazine, in fact, the top management of the Alfa Romeo would not be satisfied with the ratings obtained by the reality show nor with the cast that makes up the current edition of the show.

Mediaset, therefore, could make radical changes that would also affect Ilary Blasi. According to the weekly, in fact, next year The Island of the Famous could be suspended, and with the program also its presenter, to make room for another reality show, The molewho would make his return to TV after years of absence.

At the moment, however, it is only speculation. Neither the Mediaset top management nor Ilary Blasi have commented on the rumors, while an official decision should be made in September when the autumn season schedules will be decided.