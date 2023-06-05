Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Royal | Princess Eugenie had her second child

June 5, 2023
World Europe
Royal | Princess Eugenie had her second child

Eugenie is the daughter of King Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew.

in Britain rejoicing over the new arrival of the royal family. Princess Eugenie has got a spouse together by Jack Brooksbank with another child.

A little boy was born on Tuesday of last week. Princess Eugenie says on Instagram in connection with the published picture, that the child’s name is Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

The couple’s first child, August, was born in 2021.

Eugenie is the king Charles’s brother, i.e. the scandal-ridden prince Andrew’s daughter.


