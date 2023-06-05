ale venturo He broke his silence after separating from “Gato” Cuba and revealed the reasons for this break. “Love and Fire” released a preview with statements from the businesswoman, in which she claims to be afraid of the footballer’s family, especially his father. In addition, the businesswoman accuses him of wanting to confront her with Melissa Paredes, after learning about the meeting they had with her ex-wife’s lawyer. As is known, after the sentimental separation, they have started a legal battle for the possession of their daughter in common.

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo maintained a relationship for just over a year. Photo: Composition LR / Capture TikTok / Instagram / Rodrigo Cuba

Is ‘Cat’ Cuba trying to confront them out of spite?

The influencer gave details of the reasons for her separation with the Sport Boys steering wheel. “What she’s doing right now is turning me against Melissa and turning her against me.”he pointed to the cameras of the Willax program. She added that she fears reprisals from the family of her now ex-partner.

“I’m terrified of that family, because of the father,” he said. “Now I’m the culprit because I was angry, nothing to do (…) I idealized him, yes, a lot. I was at the worst moment of his life,” he added.

What did the father of ‘Gato’ Cuba say about Ale Venturo?

After confirming the separation of Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo, “Love and Fire” cameras approached the soccer player’s father, Jorge Cuba, nicknamed ‘Don gato’. The reporters from the entertainment space found him helping his son to move some belongings.

“I already told your colleague that we are not going to talk,” said the athlete to avoid referring to the issue of the break. It should be noted that the rumors of their distancing occurred after users noticed that both had deleted the photos they had on social networks.

What did Ale Venturo put in his hint towards ‘Gato’ Cuba?

After confirming the separation, Ale Venturo shared a message in which many indicate it was addressed to “Cat” Cuba. Regarding the text, the young woman did not want to give details. In this regard, this message says:

“Do you know what makes me unhappy? When they make babies and leave a young mother to be a daddy ”, she read in the mysterious Instagram post of her with the lyrics of the song “Keep ya head up”.

