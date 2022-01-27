Thursday, January 27, 2022
Royal Prince Andrew denies a close friendship with Maxwell, who has been convicted of sexual offenses

January 27, 2022
Andrew wants a jury trial to meet the claims.

Stateside a prince indicted in a civil lawsuit for sexual exploitation Andrew denies a close friendship found guilty of sexual offenses Ghislaine Maxwellin with, says BBC.

The prince’s lawyers say he also wants to answer the jury trial Virginia Giuffren claims.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, who is seeking compensation, sued the prince in August last year for alleging that the prince had forced him to have sex with him as a minor. Prince Andrew has denied the charges.

