From: Armin T Linder

This photo is meant to show Kelsy before her weight loss. © Private

“I wasn’t prepared for it,” she says: A woman doesn’t just become a TikTok star with the story of her weight loss. Irritating: Apparently she is treated differently now.

Tampa – A user from Florida/USA, who claims to have recently moved to Kentucky, is causing a stir on the video network TikTok. on the account mermaid_keels Kelsy (25) not only posts fitness and nutrition tips, but also talks about her remarkable transformation. She has roughly halved her weight! According to her own statements, she has lost 120 pounds, according to the conversion from US pounds that is a good 54 kilograms. Her videos, in which she tells her story and her experiences, collect up to 4.9 million views. Media around the world of The Sun until RTL.de report about it. This clip shows several before and after shots:

Irritating: Are beautiful people really treated differently?

“In my early 20’s I made a decision to change my lifestyle,” Kelsy explains Merkur.de and tz.de“Because I noticed that it had a negative impact on my quality of life.” Surgical measures also helped her, as she openly explains on TikTok. But of course her diet and her unbridled will to exercise also contributed to the fact that she is now hardly recognizable. In her most viewed video, Kelsy explains how her environment or even strangers treat her very differently now. She calls the experience “Pretty Privilege”. Suddenly she no longer had to pay for her extra drink in the bar.

She also seems to find this inappropriate. Anyway, when people are treated differently because of their looks, it’s highly irritating. The zeitgeist should be different: love yourself as you are and treat other people the same regardless of everything. Unfortunately, Kelsy perceives the opposite.

Opposite to Merkur.de and tz.de She explains, “I certainly wasn’t prepared for the fact that people would treat you differently if you were considered conventionally attractive. While I don’t feel like I’ve changed much as a person, I have to admit that my interactions with others are significantly different now.”

TikTok user reports on weight loss – she has unusual experiences

Going to TikTok was a conscious one, there she could “not only encourage people to become healthier, but also create awareness of the situations I have experienced. I may look significantly different now, but I’m still basically the same person, just a little smarter and a few pounds (I guess you guys rocks, lol) lighter.”

Kelsy also has to defend herself against fake allegations, especially since her eye color seemed to have changed in addition to her figure and hair color. Her story, which is now going around the world, is also based solely on her statements and is not 100% confirmed. But a fake is unlikely – and it is and remains important how she encourages other people who have the will to work on themselves. Here you will find tips on losing weight. (lin)