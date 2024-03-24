She won both the 3FM and Edison awards for best newcomer in one month, all thanks to hits such as Anne-Fleur Vakantie and Satisfyer. But there is more behind 19-year-old Roxy Dekker, who focuses on student-like songs but above all turns out to have a hell of a voice. “I think we very much underestimate the impact of the podium she is now taking.”
#Roxy #Dekker #rakes #awards #student #hits #39She #total #package39
We will continue to fight for justice, says Psol
PF carried out an operation this Sunday (24th March) against those involved in the murder of Marielle Franco, then party...
Leave a Reply