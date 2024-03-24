The Castlevania animated series produced by Netflix stands as one of the best video game adaptations of recent years and Kalinka Fox he saw fit to pay homage to the show by dedicating one of his last ones cosplay to the fascinating character of Lenore.

Introduced in the third season of Castlevania, Lenore is one of the four Queens of Styriaas well as a member of the Council of Sisters, tasked with convincing Hector to help them create an army of creatures of the night.

The interpretation created by Kalinka is also this time excellent in terms of makeup, hairstyle and accessories: another great cosplay from the Russian model, who has reached an enviable level of quality for some time now.