Fifteen absences related to Covid in FemiCz Rugby Rovigo and five in Hbs Colorno. They called it the match of the “survivors”, because the other three matches of the day went worse. They all went down because of the pandemic. It ended with a crackling 37-26 (4 tries on each side) in favor of the hosts from Rovigo, who always suffer from his acrobatic game when they meet the former coach Casellato.

Response to Covid – Thus began today at the “Battaglini” stadium in Rovigo the 2022 of Italian rugby. The first match of the year was played here, the only one valid for the 3rd round of the Italian Cup. Fiamme Oro-Lazio (also group 2), Sitav Lyons Piacenza-Petrarca Padova and Valorugby Emilia-Viadana (group 1) did not compete. According to the Federugby regulation, the team that asks for a postponement for Covid loses 20-0. The 5 points in the standings therefore go to Fiamme Oro, Petrarca and Valorugby. In this way, the elimination phase of the Italian Cup can be completed by 22 January, designating the two finalists without the need for recoveries. An obligatory choice, already adopted by the European cups, and accepted by the 10 clubs in contention so as not to clog a calendar already severely tested by league recoveries, at the moment 12. This is how Italian rugby responds to the Covid emergency. Coppa Italia and Peroni Top 10 are played; the URC of Treviso and Zebre is in the limbo of postponements; the other tournaments from Serie A onwards are suspended until January 30th.

The match – Thanks to this suspension, the Rovigo Scudetto and Coppa Italia holders were able to borrow 4 players from Badia (Serie A) until the end of January to flesh out the decimated squad. In the match against Colorno Fabio Michelotto played 80 minutes in the second row, Smith Wian (winger), Nicolò Chimera (third row) took over and contributed to the victory that keeps FemiCz in the running for the final. The first half ends 14-14 with the tries of Luca Buondonno (nice choral action in hand) and Mey (interception after a tackle) that even the accounts with that of Lubian (pick and go) and the kicks of Van Reenen. Rovigo superior in possession and occupation, Colorno more effective. In the second half the FemiCz takes off realizing the excessive power in the scrum and the numerical superiority (yellow to Appiah) with the maul tries (Lubian, Momberg) and that of Sarto collecting a cross kick. But the sparkling game at the hand of Hbs (Del Bono, Sapuppo) allows the Emilians to remain threatening until the final whistle.

Italian Cup – With this victory, Colorno is effectively cut off from the race to the final. Decisive clashes between Rovigo-Transvecta Calvisano and Petrarca-Valorugby on Saturday. Charts. Group 1: Petrarca 15 points, Valorugby 10, Mogliano 5, Viadana and Lyons 0. Group 2: Fiamme Oro 12 points, Rovigo 7, Calvisano 6, Colorno 5, Lazio 1.

