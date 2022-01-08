Hockey The lynx rose to the top of the League with a strong finish: “Now the reels bounce to us”

Tappara defeated HPK in overtime, Jukurit softened Kärpät again and Lukko rumbled his ex-coach Pekka Virta’s current club SaiPan.

Lynx kiri in Pori from the three-goal chase stations to a 4-3 overtime victory from Ace and rose to the top of the hockey league. The aces still played their home game with a completely different look than the day before when the teams met in Tampere.

“Coincidence and happiness play a part in hockey. Now the puck bounces for us, ”comments Ilves’ head coach Jouko Myrrä.

The Tampere teams had a day of overtime victories, as Tappara defeated HPK 2–1 in their home hall. The match was decided Kristian Tanuswho moved Daniel Lebedeffin rebound to the HPK goal in a time of 61.40.

For the third of the league, Tappara won for the eighth time in a row. The people of Hämeenlinna did not miss any points either, so HPK’s mood continues to be strong.

Olli Jokisen coached by Jukurit, he started his 2022 match with a 4–3 extra time win from Kärpi. In Oulu, the hero of Mikkeli was the captain Petrus Palmu.

Palmu settled the match in 62.52 by first rotating the defense of Oulu and shooting the puck Kärppien goalkeeper Stanislav Galimovin through the guards to the finish.

“I used my own skill. It took a while to keep [kiekkoa]. Good goal, and two important points, ”Palmu said in an interview with Teliatv.

The loss was second to Kärpi in the new year, as the team lost to Ilves on Wednesday.

The jockeys, on the other hand, are going through a horrible period, as the team was last left without points in mid-November. Against the fly, the Jukurit have won all their matches of the season.

Dominant the championship team Lukko was also in flames, and on Saturday the champion coach of last season suffered Pekka Virran nykyseura SaiPa.

Taking his seventh consecutive victory, Lukko took his thoughts away from Lappeenranta with three goals in the opening round. The lock finally won 6-0.

The program of the round was renewed in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, as the matches Pelicans – KooKoo, Ässät – JYP and KalPa – Sport moved on.

The league will continue next Tuesday with the match HPK – Jukurit.