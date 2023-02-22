Rovaniemi | A motorist would bump into a child on a crosswalk while cycling in Rovaniemi

There were no injuries in the collision.

Motorist bumped into a child who was crossing the road in Rovaniemi’s Pöykkölä on Wednesday afternoon, says Lapland’s police department in its press release.

Two children of elementary school age crossed the Reissumiehentie crosswalk on a bicycle at Elonkorjuunkatu street. The children did not notice the car approaching from the direction of Ounasrinte, but they had started to cross the road at a brisk speed, according to the police.

The driver of the vehicle had time to brake, but hit the rear tire of the bike traveling below.

The cyclist who was following fell as a result of the impact. According to the police, the cyclists had a duty to avoid the situation.

There were no personal injuries in the event.