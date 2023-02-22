A few hours before the actual start of the 2023 season, with the pre-season tests starting tomorrow morning at 8.00, the Ferrari formalized the division of work shifts between its two pilots for the day-1. The Spanish will open the dance Carlos Sainz, who will take to the track in the morning session. At noon there will be the ‘changing of the guard’ and he will sit behind the wheel of the new SF-23 Charles Leclerc. The Maranello team therefore chose to split the work of its drivers in two, thus differentiating itself from its rivals Red Bull. In fact, the reigning world champion team will field only Max Verstappen on the track, leaving the whole day of Saturday at the disposal of Sergio Perez instead. Of the three top teams at the moment, the only one that hasn’t yet formalized the driving shifts with a communication is Mercedes. Tomorrow will also be Frederic Vasseur’s first day at the red pit wall as team principal, after the farewell of Mattia Binotto gained during the winter.

Our 2023 #F1Testing line up for tomorrow is IN 📥 Here’s what @CarlosSainz55 and @Charles_Leclerc will be getting up to 👇 pic.twitter.com/2wKvb3Ybtr — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 22, 2023