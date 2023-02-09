Today we have had a new Nintendo Direct broadcast, an event in which they have shown new surprises in relation to the Japanese company, with games that were expected for this year and already have a date. As well as a few others that were revealed in surprise and frankly, we fans were very excited.

Here the summary of the event with the most important:

Release date for Pikmin 4

The first thing that was revealed is a new trailer for Pikmin 4, the same one in which we see the new characters of the franchise. For its part, it was revealed that the game’s release date is July 21.

Samba de Amigo Announced: Party Central

The Samba de Amigo franchise returns for SEGA fans. It is a delivery of rhythm that makes the triumphant return of the saga after a long time in oblivion. It will arrive sometime this year, in the summer.

The Ghost Trick franchise returns

The Ghost Trick saga will return with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, with new puzzles as well as the return of beloved characters. It will launch sometime this summer for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

First Look at Splatoon 3 DLC

The content that will come to Splatoon 3 is revealed, this as part of an expansion pass that will go on sale from now on. The first wave takes us to the first city, it will arrive in the spring of this year. Later the story part will be released, which apparently has a world without color.

New trailer for Bayonetta Origins

To prove that we are close to the official launch, a new trailer for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and The Lost Demon is released. Game that arrives exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 24.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 gets a release date

A definite date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is confirmed. Game that has had delay after delay. But at last the players will be able to fully enjoy it on April 21 on their Nintendo Switch console.

Game Boy family games coming to Switch Online

Another of the live announcements was that from now on users can now enjoy some Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles. These as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

The rumored Metroid Prime Remastered arrives

Out of nowhere came an announcement that had been rumored for months, that was Metroid Prime Remastered, a game that had been talked about for a long time in leaks. It is already available digitally and physically it arrives on February 22.

departure date for disney illusion island

Mickey Mouse was also present at the presentation with Disney Illusion Island, platform game that is quite similar to the classic installments released on SEGA. Arrives on July 28 for Switch.

Fourth wave of tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to offer content for players, and now some clues that will arrive as part of the Booster Course Pass are revealed. A new never-before-seen track of Yoshi and the inclusion of Birdo as a playable character are included.

New look at Sea of ​​Stars

A new look is given to Sea of ​​Stars, a game that has been called the next Chrono Trigger, that’s because the composer of the music is Yasunori Mitsuda. It arrives on August 29 for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. There is also a newly released demo.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie Reveal

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie is confirmed, a game in the saga that is a remake of the second official installment of the Bandai Namco saga. It will arrive on June 2 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Baten Kaiton saga returns with a remaster

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster is confirmed, a compilation of the two games in the franchise that will come to platforms like Nintendo Switch. Its release date is unknown for now, but it will arrive sometime in 2023.

New video game of the Fantasy Life saga

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is revealed by Level 5. This after an important absence from the saga. It will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch at some point this summer.

Level 5 confirms the return of Professor Layton

Another of Level 5’s great franchises will be back with PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam. Same of which not much has been shown, only that it will come to Switch.

New trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To close with a flourish, a new preview of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom was shown, in which some of the gameplay is seen and we also hear the princess after a long time. His departure date continues to be confirmed on May 12. In addition, the special edition of the game and a new Link Amiibo are revealed.

With that the Nintendo event has been concluded.

Via: Nintendo Direct

Editor’s note: It really was one of the biggest events in years, and I was delighted that Game Boy games are now available. I’m also excited for the special edition of Zelda, but the Switch Oled was due.