Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- The Corona Capital Guadalajara 2023 is on May 20 and 21in which attendees will enjoy two days of international bands.

He Corona Capital Guadalajara 2023 will be held in the VFG Valley confirmed the festival through their social networks.

El Valle VFG is located at kilometer 20 of the Carretera a Chapala in Fraccionamiento Los Silos in Tlajomulco.

To get to the Corona Capital Guadalajara held in the VFG Valley, The easiest way is to arrive from the same road to Chapala.

Arriving can be possible by private car, flatbed car, taxi or public transport, some of the routes that pass through the enclosure are T13A-C01 or foreign Arvento, Sabinos, Mezcala, Olivos, Capilla and Jocotepec.

Leaving festivals is usually complicated, so we recommend you go by car or arrange for someone to pick you up, because The traffic that agglomerates in the area is considerable.

In addition, sometimes it becomes difficult to take a flatbed car due to the demand and the price of taxis rises considerably.