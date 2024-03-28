Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Manchester City begins the challenge that is considered the most difficult in the world, as it is considered the main competitor in terms of the five major European leagues to win the treble for the second year in a row (the Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup), but the upcoming “calendar” and the list of injuries raises the score. Next anticipation.

At least 6 players are suffering from some varying injuries during the international break, waiting for their readiness to be determined, and they are Erling Haaland, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva and Robin Diaz.

The schedule will be crowded with the team playing at least 12 matches in the coming period, and “City” will play a very important match in the struggle to compete for the local league title against Arsenal next Sunday, then Aston Villa, which ranks fourth, and one of the surprises of the current season, on Wednesday, followed by a match. Strong “physical” against Crystal Palace next April 6.

The team moves directly from the local league to a very strong match in the Champions League, when it heads outside the home to meet Real Madrid on April 9 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, which it will meet again on the 17th of the same month, and between the two matches it faces Luton Town in the local league.

Only 3 days after the match with the “Merengue” in the Champions League, specifically April 20, the date will be with Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The busy April does not end, as it also plays two league matches against Brighton and Nottingham Forest on the 25th and 28th of that month.

Between the team playing three league matches in May against Wolverhampton, Fulham, and West Ham on the 4th, 11th, and 19th of that month, the challenge can be increased if the team reaches the semi-finals of the Champions League, and completes the mission in the tournament to the final, and the same is the case, in the event of a victory over… Chelsea is in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, reaching the final stage of the competition.