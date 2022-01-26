A new strain of coronavirus omicron in children often affects the bronchi, hospitalization may be required, including in the intensive care unit. This was warned by the Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Chairman of the National Scientific Society of Infectious Diseases, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov in an interview RIA News.

He explained that doctors have identified certain features of the course of COVID-19 in children. Often, the onset of the disease is stereotypical, but often there is a manifestation of bronchiolitis, which requires mandatory medical participation, and sometimes even hospitalization. “In addition, every third child has diarrhea,” the specialist added.

According to the infectious disease specialist, most often such pathologies occur in children aged two to five years.

Earlier, the general practitioner, clinical pharmacologist Andrey Kondrakhin noted that with the omicron strain of coronavirus, cough in children is more pronounced than in adults. Moreover, the younger the child, the more pronounced this symptom, since coughing for children, in principle, is a rather serious and common problem. However, according to the physician, it is no more dangerous than with any other viral infection.