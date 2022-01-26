The Pact for the Night commission is committed to maintaining police control and proposing new options that separate young people from alcohol
The strategy to combat the bottle, with penalties for alcohol consumption in the street and uncontrolled crowds that put public order at risk, will be combined at the beginning of 2022 with the search for leisure alternatives that will reduce this phenomenon. All this to tackle possible violent consequences such as those of the past.
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply