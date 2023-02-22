At Buckingham Palace all the alarms have gone off again. The love scandals return and this time the person responsible is not Prince Harry, but his older brother, William, Prince of Wales. The heir to the British crown and his wife, Kate Middleton, would be going through an aggravated marital crisis after learning that the son of Carlos III would have spent Valentine’s Day with his alleged lover, Rose Hanbury. A former model and former friend of Kate’s.

According to the English press, Guillermo and his companion were seen enjoying a romantic dinner on such an important day while the Daily Mail collected some statements from Kate in a florist in which she assured that she did not expect her husband to give her flowers on Valentine’s Day. in love because it is no longer a tradition in the couple.

This is also not the first time that the name of Rose Hanbury has come to the fore. Since 2019, she has been linked to Lady Di’s eldest son. In fact, it seems that her romance began during Kate’s third pregnancy.

Rose was one of the closest friends of the Princess of Wales. Married to David Rocksavage, Marquis of Cholmondeley and 23 years older than her, the couple was very friendly with the then Dukes of Cambridge. In fact, while they resided in Amber Hall, the house that Queen Elizabeth II gave them, the marquises did so less than six kilometers away, in the palace of Houghton Hall. Furthermore, the Cambridge eldest son, Prince George, was for years playmates with the Cholmondeley twins Alexander and Oliver, aged nine, who have a little sister, Iris, aged three.

revealing photos



However, in 2019, for unknown reasons, the friendship broke up, although the date coincides with the publication of some revealing photographs in which Prince William and Rose can be seen especially accomplices at a private party. Apparently, it was Kate herself who demanded that what had been her great friend be removed from her inner circle.

Dark-haired, slim, tall and with large light-colored eyes, she worked for the Storm modeling agency, the same one to which Kate Moss was linked. A determined and unprejudiced woman, in 2005 her image became popular when she starred in a photograph in which she posed in a bikini with her sister and Tony Blair, who was then Prime Minister.

The scandal of a new loving trio returns to hover over the British royal family, after Prince Charles had a relationship for years with Camilla Parker while he was married to Diana of Wales. Some facts that seem to give support to the version of Prince Harry, who in his memoirs and in the interviews he has given has talked about how many of the actions of ‘the firm’ -the British Royal House- would only be for the public. gallery and would hide a life full of intrigues and family problems.