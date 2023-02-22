the defeat of Boca Juniors as a visitor 2-1 against Talleres de Córdoba, on Saturday on date three of the Argentine professional league it continues to have echoes and now the Colombian is in the crosshairs Sebastian Villa.

Villa was the protagonist in the game but in a negative way, due to his expulsion in the recent game of the xeneize team.

The red card that the Colombian received aroused much criticism, and that Villa is one of the key players of the team.

Villa was sent off because he kicked the left leg of Gaston Benavidezwhich was reviewed by the VAR.

Criticism of Villa

Sebastián Villa (left), in the Boca vs. Corinthians. Photo: Juan Mabromata. AFP

Hugo Perottiknown as the Monkey and former Boca player between 1977 and 1982, went head-on against the Colombian, in a radio interview in Argentina.

“I can’t be objective because when you want to leave the club, I don’t care what you can do on the field. And if you don’t perform, I want you to leave even more. The Boca shirt deserves respect, pride, dignity, self-love and show your face, as the boys have done in the ugliest moments of the Boca teams in their history,” he said in an interview for Radio del Plata.

“When you come from abroad, you were nobody and Boca opened the door for you, sheltered you, took care of you and you pay that way, it seems very unfair to me,” added the former player in his harsh criticism of the Colombian.

“I’m not in favor of being dependent on Villa, because I don’t have the confidence of the game decider, the proof is that Langoni has more goals in 10 games. He’s not as decisive as he seems to be. I would do without Villa, yes I could be an alternative,” he added.

Boca will now face Velez Sarsfield as a visitor. The xeneize club is in the ninth box with seven points.

