The appointment with the fireworks for New Year’s Eve is getting closer and closer, but the news from the world of Formula 1 shows no signs of disappearing, quite the contrary. The last one, chronologically speaking, came directly from Mercedeswho announced Mick Schumacher as hers new reserve driver for the 2023 season. In this way, the 23-year-old German has the opportunity to continue in close contact with a top Formula 1 team, as well as the opportunity to take to the track on the race weekend at least during FP1.

The news, moreover, has also made happy former German drivers of the caliber of Sebastian Vettel and Hans-Joachim Stuck, but also another ex Mercedes like Nico Rosberg. The 2016 world champion, interviewed by Sports1, welcomed the decision taken by the Brackley-based team, while underlining the pros and cons of Schumacher’s career over his last two years in F1. On the one hand, in fact, Rosberg indicated the difficulties encountered by the number 47 in a team like la Haaswithout however forgetting the mistakes made or the complexity encountered in keeping up with the pace of his teammate Kevin Magnussen: “It was good to see Mick on the grid and it was interesting to follow his performance in the premier class – commented – unfortunately it was extremely difficult for him because for long stretches had the worst car on the grid. It’s hard to pin down the salient points in that case. However, a comparison must be made with Kevin Magnussen. There was a lack of consistency and Magnussen was always present in those moments when the machine gave something. Mick lacked these peaks. Unfortunately, there will now be a break in his GP career for the time being.”

For Schumacher, therefore, a new experience in Mercedes begins, which according to Rosberg will be decisive for his future in the Circus. If the former Ferrari Academy fails to find the conditions to get back on track in 2024, this could mean the end of his F1 adventure for the champion: “Reserve driver at Mercedes is a good option to stay in F1 and keep the chances of returning somewhere in 2024 – he added – but Schumacher he would also need a good sponsor to support him financially in his return to the grid. If there is nothing to be done in 2024, it will probably be the end of him in Formula 1. However, there would be other pleasant options for him: DTM, Formula E, IndyCar. These are big competitions that they could also enjoy, and they would be grateful to have a talent like Mick at the start.”