from Maria Giovanna Faiella

With Aifa’s «Note 100» some innovative molecules will no longer be «orderable» only by specialists. A simplification to save patients long waits

One in three people with diabetes are treated with innovative medicines which until a few months ago required the treatment plana particular prescription made by the diabetes specialist of the National Health Service, to be renewed periodically, even every six months. Since January, with the introduction of the «Note 100» by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), family doctors can also prescribe these medicines to adults with type 2 diabetes in inadequate glycemic control, i.e. with glycated hemoglobin higher than the values ​​considered optimal by the doctor for the patient . The prescription of SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP1 receptor agonists, DPP4 inhibitors paid by the NHS, by treating doctors and specialists, must be done according to the indications contained in the Aifa Note, which are based on the main available evidence and on the Guidelines « The therapy of type 2 diabetes mellitus» elaborated by the Italian Society of Diabetology and the Association of Diabetologists and approved by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in July 2021.

What changes “Prescribing does not change assistance but facilitates access to innovative drugs that are valuable for all people with diabetes” observes Agostino Consoli, who has just concluded the presidency of the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Chieti-Pescara. Dr. Walter Marrocco, scientific director of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), echoes him: «Access to the most appropriate treatments has been simplified, facilitating the patient’s journey and his adherence to therapy. Before footnote 100, to access innovative drugs, the patient had to go to the family doctor for the prescription of the specialist visit, then go to the diabetologist who drew up the treatment plan, finally return to the doctor practitioner who recorded the plan and filled out the prescription. See also Covid vaccine, EU towards Omicron 1 booster

Easy access «Now just go to the general practitioner, close to home. And the patient does not run the risk, as happened before, of remaining without therapy while waiting for the appointment with the specialist to renew the expired treatment plan. Furthermore – continues Marrocco – the possibility for the general practitioner to directly prescribe first choice innovative drugs, on the basis of the Guidelines, clearly improves the appropriateness and effectiveness of his intervention not only in relation to the patient with diabetes but also of diabetic patients with other associated chronic pathologies, such as cardiovascular and renal pathologies which, thanks to these drugs, can be treated better”.

Consumption on the rise From recent data from the Fimmg Study Center (on the Netmedica database), obtained from the comparison of the antidiabetic prescriptions made by 250 family doctors in the first 9 months of last year and those made in the first 9 months of this year, it appears that «compared to 2001 there was a significant increase in the use of these medicines – reports Morocco -. At the same time, there is a reduction in treatments with sulfonylureas (particularly glibenclamide), indicated by the recent Guidelines as third-choice drugs, i.e. to be used after having verified the appropriateness of the use of other drugs, such as primarily metformin, but also glyphozines and GLP1, DPP4 receptor agonists». Consoli adds: «The sulfonylureas, according to the Guidelines, should be progressively suspended because they are effective for glycemic control but not in protecting against complications, especially cardiac complications and, above all, those who take them run the risk of having hypoglycaemic crises». See also Vaccines: Sicily with 60% coverage against Rotavirus, distant Pnpv targets

Start of treatment «The first prescription can be made both by the general practitioner and by the diabetes specialist – specifies the past president of the Sid -. In any case, it is necessary for the patient to have certain requisites which make this or that drug indicated, therefore it is necessary to have an accurate history and the results of some tests which allow us to establish what the renal function is, to calculate the cardiovascular risk and, obviously, the glycemic control”. For the first prescription, some associations remain the exclusive competence of the diabetologistthat is: SGLT2 inhibitors + DPP4 inhibitors, or even SGLT2 inhibitors + GLP1 receptor agonists, both in pre-established modalities (combined molecules) and extemporaneous (molecules in different packages, associated by the patient).

Expiring treatment plan «Overall, over a third of the patients are being treated with the medicines included in note 100 – reports Consoli -. When the old treatment plan expires (generally after six months or a year), it can be renewed by the general practitioner, who checks the clinical conditions that make the use of that drug indicated and then inserts the patient in the new plan therapeutic with note 100».

Treatment plan to be modified The president of the Italian Society of Diabetology explains: «If the family doctor decides to change the therapy because it is no longer going well, he can do it independently, or he can make use of the advice of the specialist on how to modify the therapy in progress. It is a clinical decision that disregards the possibility of changing the reimbursement prescription”. «Note 100 – continues Consoli – is an opportunity for a further push towards a virtuous interaction between general practitioners and diabetes specialists. In fact, it is impossible to think that diabetes specialists can fully take care of more than 4 million people with diabetes. See also Moderna sues Pfizer for patent infringement

Online prescription: the advantages In order to prescribe the drugs in Note 100, the doctor must fill in the attached form, which until November was in paper format. The computerized prescription form is available from December 1st, so the doctor can complete it electronically through the Health Card system (TS). «Certainly, at least in the early periods, the online prescription procedure will be a further commitment for prescribers – including those of the family – but will allow important clinical information to be recovered – comments Marrocco -. The board, i.e. the treatment planin fact contains information on the failure to achieve/maintain the pre-set individual glycemic targets, on the patient’s possible cardiovascular risk, on the existence of chronic kidney disease, on any contraindication or intolerance to some molecules and other clinical data.

“It is desirable – underlines the scientific director of FIMMG – that L



and procedures information systems for the prescription of Note 100 drugs are as streamlined as possible and that technical problems are avoided, which are too often a waste of time in our daily practice. However, it is appropriate to make an evaluation, at a short distance of timeto verify the functionality of the system and the effects in terms of health in favor of the patients» concludes Marrocco.