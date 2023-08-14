The square on Calle Rosario in the district of La Ñora will open new living areas and a children’s play area of ​​more than 100,000 square meters, equipped with shade elements. The comprehensive remodeling works of these environments are already in their final stretch.

The works cover an area of ​​1,700 square meters and have a municipal investment of 230,000 euros. These actions will be compatible with the maintenance of the current vegetation of the square, forming landscaped flower beds and tree pits. Likewise, the renaturation of the design of the latter is foreseen with the introduction of new species of shrubs and groundcovers, with low water consumption and little maintenance.

It is an intervention that, according to municipal sources, will improve one of the central points of La Ñora and will condition an environment through which many residents of the district pass daily. “The pedestrian area is perfectly delimited with the placement of cast iron pylons that prevent traffic access,” the same sources add.

In the same way, the works also include the placement of a type of pavement that reduces the effects of water runoff and maintains humidity for large trees, which contributes to reducing the ambient temperature. On the other hand, to guarantee the correct evacuation of rainwater, the necessary pavement has been demolished so that the street has the appropriate level of slope. Likewise, the project contemplates the maintenance of the existing parking spaces on the street and the definition of one-way roads, ensuring correct access to the garages and existing homes in the area.

Another action is the construction of a reinforced concrete wall that will make it possible to expand the surface of the square and undertake a remodeling of its uses, concludes the Consistory.