Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 3:59 pm

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in an interview released this Sunday on Father’s Day, the 13th, that the arrests of his former assistants were aimed at forcing award-winning accusations and hitting him. The statements were given during an interview he gave to the Te Atualizei channel. Smiling and relaxed, the former president did not mention the Federal Police operation this Friday, 11, which investigates the sale of jewelry he received while occupying the Presidency.

The corporation searched four addresses linked to its allies in search of evidence of an alleged international scheme for the sale of jewelry and high-value goods with which Bolsonaro was presented on official agendas. For the PF, the former president would be directly involved in the scheme and would have received dividends from cash transactions.

Not to mention this Friday’s operation, Bolsonaro mentioned the arrests of people around him, naming the former aides, Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid and Luis Marcos dos Reis. The two were arrested on May 3 as part of the Venire operation, which investigates fraud in the vaccination cards of the former president and his daughter. “I have two direct assistants to my prisoners for 90 days. I have two who were not my direct who are still in prison, they are on active duty, which are Cid (Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid), plus Sergeant Reis (Luis Marcos dos Reis).”

Next, Bolsonaro said that the purpose of the arrests would be to force plea bargains. “The goal is always an award-winning delation. What are you going to report? And the other (objective) is to reach me.” In the interview, he did not give details about who the other two direct assistants would be. In addition to Mauro Cid and Reis, the Federal Police arrested Silvinei Vasques, former director of the Federal Highway Police last Friday, and Ailton Barros, a soldier expelled from the Army, who in the past campaign identified himself as Bolsonaro’s “01” in Rio.

Before mentioning the jailed allies, Bolsonaro said that the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of 8 de Janeiro “is doing very well” and spoke of the protesters who are also jailed. “Of course, I don’t forget the suffering of the 200 or so people. Six months in prison.”

Crowdfunding of R$ 17 million, tax exemptions and ineligibility

Bolsonaro recalled the episode of the crowdfunding made by his supporters, which earned him more than R$ 17 million in donations. The interviewer said “you are a phenomenon, it’s almost pop” and the former president interrupted “even Pix revealed that there. I didn’t ask, but I appreciate it. It was an initiative of many people”.

For nearly thirty minutes, the topic of conversation was fiscal measures and tax exemptions granted during his administration. The former president reinforced that he will continue to act behind the scenes of politics and in the next elections. “The big game will be in 2026. We will have at least one name in each state. About 222”, he said, referring to the number of the Liberal Party, to which he is affiliated. “I ineligible think I can work a lot harder than eligible.”

The interview ended with comments on the nomination of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court and the alleged intention of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for a seat on the Court. Bolsonaro recalled the “medal of the three ‘is’” – unbreakable, inedible and undying, which he used to refer to himself – and said “take one away and leave it infallible for God”.