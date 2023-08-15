🚨🇲🇽 Luca Martínez Dupuy STAYS in Rosario Central.

After NOT completing your pass with Juárez (guarantee and payment structure).

And NOT to reach an agreement with Union.

He will stay in Central to compete for a position, because after leaving Véliz; They have guaranteed you + minutes.

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 13, 2023