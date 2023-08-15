Luca Martinez Dupuy has been one of the protagonists of the transfer market of the MX League. The Mexican/Argentine striker has been on the radar of clubs like Cruz Azul and FC Juárez, although the squad most interested in adding him to his squad has, without a doubt, been Chivas de Guadalajara. The Sacred Flock needs a center forward for the Apertura 2023 and one of the profiles that best fits is that of Martínez Dupuy.
According to journalistic reports, the board headed by Fernando Hierro did present a formal offer to Rosario Central to take over the services of the 22-year-old striker, but the Argentine team rejected the proposal as it was considered too low. whatWhat will be the next destination of Luca Martínez Dupuy? His signing with Chivas of Guadalajara is completely ruled out? This is all that is known about it.
FC Juárez was very close to finalizing the signing of Martínez Dupuy, but the negotiation fell through unexpectedly. Then the arrival of him at Club Atlético Unión de Argentina sounded loud. However, this option did not advance either.
The reporter Fernando Esquivel pointed out that Luca Martínez Dupuy will remain in Rosario Central this season. The Mexican/Argentine soccer player will stay to dispute a place after the departure of Alejo Véliz, who left for Tottenham.
According to this report, from Rosario Central they would have guaranteed minutes to Martínez Dupuy and that is why he decided to remain at the club.
