Everyone is still getting used to it, but the American skating revelation Jordan Stolz is now also walking around in the Dutch skating team Albert Heijn Zaanlander. He was presented on Monday and drove his first meters in his new suit on the summer ice of Thialf. ,,Totally natural.”
Pim Bijl
Latest update:
14-08-23, 21:13
