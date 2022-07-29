“The new hit of the European summer”. This is how the latest release of Rosalia by the letter and the rhythm that it possesses. “despise” is the song that all her fans have been waiting for since the singer started the “Motomami” tour, at the beginning of July.

“Despecha” premiered in the early hours of July 28; However, she had already managed to conquer Rosalía’s followers internationally due to the type of publicity that the Spanish woman usually uses with her musical releases.

How did the promotion of “Despecha” begin?

As usual, Rosalía posted a short excerpt from “Despecha” on her official TikTok account, which generated thousands of reactions and comments. A short time later, her followers were already acclaiming this success on various platforms without getting any response from the singer.

Likewise, during the first presentations she had in Europe on the “Motomami” tour, Rosalía performed this hit along with her dancers, which caused euphoria among the attendees. Everyone kept the emotion of listening to “Despecha” live and they achieved it even before being on the music platforms.

Rosalía sang “Despecha” at her concerts before launching it on the networks. Photo: diffusion/EPE

What is the song “Despecha” like?

This song recounts a tragic love break in which the protagonist hopes to forget the desire to resume the romance with her ex-partner and seeks to unload the sadness with friends, alcohol and a night out.

Rosalía is immersed in a constant musical evolution. For this reason, “Despecha” has become one of the most listened to songs due to its tropical rhythm. A combination of merengue without neglecting pop, R&B and reggaeton.

The cover of “Despecha”

Social networks detonated in the early hours of Thursday, July 28 with the publication of “Despecha”; however, fans did not miss a detail on the cover of this song. Rosalía eliminated Rauw Alejandro from the photograph to compose the design of this hit.