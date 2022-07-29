Although it has been on television for several years, “Yo soy Betty, la fea” is the telenovela that has transcended time and remains one of the most popular in Colombia to this day.

Issued in 1999, lhe story created by Fernando Gaitán achieved great success, so, after broadcasting its finale in its country of origin, it left for other countries. In Peru and the rest of Latin America, her popularity was clear.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix launches disturbing plot: who is the man who created a ‘revenge porn’ website and destroyed lives?

With Ana María Orozco (Beatriz Pinzón) and Jorge Enrique Abello (Armando Mendoza) as protagonists, they were joined by a list of actors and actresses who maintain their careers to this day. One of them is Julio César Herrera, who gave life to Freddy Stewart Contreras.

Although the actor’s most successful role is Freddy, Ecomoda’s messenger, in the 1999 telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, his career goes a little further back.

His first appearance on television was in 1997 when he played Mauro in “Perro amor”. The Colombian was also part of the cast of “The reader”, “Francisco, the mathematician”, “In Eva’s heels”, “Without breasts there is paradise”, “Storm of love”, “Chichipatos” (Netflix) and ” Conde’s trial”, his last telenovela recorded in 2020. In the miniseries “Laura, the Colombian saint” he achieved great public attention for his character of Father Perdomo.

Julio Cesar Herrera in “Chichipatos”

The actor is one of the most popular personalities in his country, having more than 30 years of professional career, not only on television, but also in theater and cinema. He is one of the actors who also tried his luck on Netflix, being part of the cast of “Chichipatos”, a fiction where he played Captain González and is available on streaming.

Herrera is married to actress and singer Aída Bossa and they have a daughter named Mikaela. On their social networks, both performers daily share photos and videos of their activities to the taste of their followers.

Julio Cesar Herrera and his wife Aida Bossa. Photo: @julioc_herrera_

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, la fea” and Natalia Ramírez: actress reveals what was the most uncomfortable scene she recorded

Julio César Herrera and the ocular paralysis that almost cut short his career

“I don’t want what happened to me to happen to them,” the interpreter shared through his social networks in 2021, when he commented on the paralysis that gave him one of his eyes.

“I suffered a paralysis of the sixth cranial nerve as a result of the blessed stress. This has affected my ability to move my eye out. I’m not bad, I continue with my play, but I do ask you to take care of yourselves. The body gives alarms and they must listen to them, ”she published.