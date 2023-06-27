rosalia is about to finish the final leg of his tour’motomami‘ that has given you so many compliments. Over the past few weeks, she hasn’t missed the opportunity to rock some of his best looks by stepping on MilanItaly, a place full of fashion.

The Spanish singer was recently seen walking the streets of Milanthe Italian destination in which he surprised with various looksbeing the most commented the one that was inspired by a schoolgirl uniform.

Through Instagram, the 30-year-old artist surprised with photographs of her withering looka short skirt with patoles, a belt to match, a printed blouse with a neckline, low heels with stockings and accessories to make it very much your style.

Rosalía falls in love with her best fashion looks from Milan

As expected, Rosalía received a large number of compliments and managed to steal everyone’s attention, making this look one of the most talked about looks she has modeled recently.

Although during her time in Milan she could not miss the opportunity to show everyone her versatility and then she appeared modeling a red outfit with a skirt and a sleeveless blouse, a perfect and more chic combination, ideal to show her taste for fashion.

Rosalía took advantage of her time in Milan to model the best looks and this red was one of the favorites of her fans

For many rosalia he is already a stoned Fashion Iconso the opportunity to be inspired by other people is there, since her style has been catapulted to combine classic elements with what is in trend, something that has characterized her with a large number of looks.

