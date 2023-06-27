Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

The AfD election party on Sunday in Sonneberg – the “balloon distributor” from Föritztal was apparently also present there. © Martin Schutt/dpa

A man wearing clothes that are common in the right-wing scene distributes balloons at a daycare center. Previously, he had “caught” Björn Höcke at the AfD election party.

Föritztal – A man distributes blue balloons over a fence to daycare children in the Thuringian municipality of Föritztal. What the children and the teachers don’t see: On the back of the man’s T-shirt it says “Wehrmacht wieder mit” and on the rear window of his car “Volunteer deportation helper”. The man also wears trousers in the colors of the former German Empire, black, white and red.

District of Sonneberg: balloons distributed – man is the father of a daycare child

The video was widely shared and commented on online media on Tuesday. According to the municipality – which is responsible for the facility – the man is the father of one of the daycare children. He is there every day and is known and asked beforehand whether he could distribute the balloons. The balloons that the man hands out in the video are not printed. But some balloons remain in the trunk, the logo of which corresponds to that of the AfD at least resembles. Blue is also the party color of the AfD.

According to the Thuringian state parliament member Katharina König-Preuss (left), the incident happened on Monday (June 25). A day earlier, the AfD in Sonneberg had ten years after its founding conquered a top municipal office for the first time in Germany. The AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann won the district election with 52.8 percent against his CDU competitor Jürgen Köpper, which came to 47.2 percent. The Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the state AfD as right-wing extremist.

Scandal in the district of Sonneberg: “No suspicion of a crime”

Thuringia’s Education Minister Helmut Holter (left) wrote on Twitter: “The fact that a neo-Nazi is apparently aiming at our little ones without being asked and targeting kindergarten children is a serious attack.” The mayor of Föritztal, Andreas Meusel (CDU), also described the incident as ” assault” and condemned him. “In particular, I refrain from the fact that the employees of the kindergarten and the kindergarten are pushed or pushed into a certain corner by intentionally bringing about and secretly filming this situation,” he said.

After tips, the police had turned on Tuesday. “There is currently no suspicion of a criminal offence, but there could be several administrative offenses,” said a police officer from the Sonneberg Police Inspectorate of the dpa. The imprint of the T-shirt – also in combination with the color of the trousers – has no criminal relevance, the police said. That has already been checked. Such shirts are freely available for sale. It was also not the first time that there were indications of the imprint on the car.

The Thuringian police later wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for the many tips. We took note of the video from Sonneberg and initiated proceedings under the Administrative Offenses Act. We also involved the state security of the Saalfeld criminal police.”

Balloon man was at the AfD election party: “ran on” to Höcke

The man is therefore no stranger to the Föritztal, which has 8,500 inhabitants, and is not unknown to the local AfD either. “The man is not a member of the AfD,” said AfD state spokesman Stefan Möller, referring to information from the local association. However, the man had previously been “conspicuous” and is described by the local association as “problematic”. In the past, he was also at AfD stands and at Stuhlmann’s election party on Sunday.

However, he did not wear any clothes like in the video at the party. There he nevertheless approached Stuhlmann and the AfD country chief Bjorn Höcke “raised”. According to Möller, neither Stuhlmann nor Höcke personally knows the man. Of the 7,230 eligible voters in Föritztal, 65.6 percent took part in the runoff election on Sunday, according to information from the office of the state returning officer. There too, Stuhlmann was ahead, albeit very narrowly, with only around 20 votes. (as/dpa)