Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The Spanish singer Rosalía and her partner, the Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro, have revealed that the three songs from the mini-album on which they have worked together, “RR” can be defined as “exotic” in the sense that they would “not be expected” to do that.

Among those songs is a bolero, as well as two songs that they believe will sound in discos.

This first collaboration between the two will be published next Friday, with the songs “Kiss”, “Vampires” and “Promise”, as announced a few days ago.

In a joint interview with the Spanish ‘youtuber’ Ibai Llanos, the couple of artists says that they listen to a lot of boleros at home and that it is a genre that has marked them a lot in their relationship, which is why they decided to include an inspired theme in “RR”. in this kind of romantic song.

A song, indicated Rauw Alejandro, to listen to “a Sunday afternoon, quiet, at home”, while the other two songs have “more energy” and one of them even goes “perrear” in the discos.

Rosalía understands that the songs have to do with their relationship, “like phases of love”, one from the past, another from the present and another from the future, so “they do have structure” between them.

There are three songs composed between the two artists, in which they have recognized that sometimes they had differences in terms of musical aspects, although not so much in the lyrics.

Rauw Alejandro pointed out that working with Rosalía “is difficult, she is a bit intense”, while Rosalía indicated that, although it “flows” more, the singer also “has his vision, his way of doing things, his way of writing, his style.” “And he has character,” she added.

To this, Alejandro, an exponent of urban music, replied that Rosalía “is a great producer and has a very clear vision. I defend my things to the last, but I have a limit. And if that limit reaches, then I tell her ‘do what you want.’ She always wins in the end.”

Until now, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro had collaborated informally, but they understood that the time had come, after three years of relationship, to formalize a joint effort with these three songs, one for each year they have been together.

Asked about how they carry this relationship, Rosalía admitted that, at first, she thought that he “was in a way”, a bit of a ‘bad boy’. “And then you surprised me,” she qualified herself. “I felt that you were not afraid of loving and being loved,” she specified, addressing Rauw Alejandro.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro confessed that they have their respective names tattooed.