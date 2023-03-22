To avert disastrous climate change – as this week’s IPCC report also warns – more may be needed than stopping CO2 emissions. The possibilities of geoengineering are increasingly sounding: technologies that intervene in the climate to halt or even reverse global warming. Science editor Laura Wismans talks about the possibilities – and about the major risks.

