Rosa’s bad streak in The Rosco of Pasapalabra continue. The Galician was defeated again by Manu in the last test of the Antena 3 contest after an error by the contestant in the final moments.

The jackpot, which was at 1,126,000 euros this Tuesdaywill continue to increase in the next program, since neither Manu nor Rosa managed to answer the 25 questions that Roberto Leal asked them.

The first to start playing was the Madrid nativewhich had 148 seconds to try to solve The Roscobut, after answering A, she hesitated on B, and gave her opponent’s turn.

Rosa, for her part, consumed 17 seconds of the 131 seconds she had on her scoreboard to answer three letters before passing word not to risk it.

In the exchange of shifts, it was the Galician the first to reach the Z with 19 hits and 25 seconds, leaving behind Manu, who finished the first lap with 18 seconds and 42 seconds.

In the middle of the second round, Rosa took a gamble on the P: “Let’s see if it’s that one and if not, no”the contestant admitted, but she was wrong, making her first mistake of the day and ending up with 21 hits and one miss.

The Madrid native, for his part, continued playing with 20 hits and 22 secondsso he needed one success to win and five to win the pot.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

Manu preferred not to riskhit one more to win in El Rosco of the day and send Rosa to compete The Blue Chair in the next program, one more day…