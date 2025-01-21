Follow the Champions League football match between Liverpool and Lille live
The meeting Liverpool – Lille of the Champions League, which is played at Anfield at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through
Champions League 3 for M+, Champions League 4 for M+
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Liverpool – Lille
Classification and statistics between Liverpool – Lille
Liverpool comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
Girona
while Lille played their last Champions League match against
Sturm Graz
. He Liverpool currently occupies the position number 1 of the Champions League with 21 points, while their rival,
Lilleoccupies the place 12 with 13 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, Liverpool’s schedule, Lille’s schedule and Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.
