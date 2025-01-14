After the bad taste that Rosa had in her mouth Pasapalabra after accumulating four failures in The Rosco from last Monday, This Tuesday he recovered his smile by defeating Manu.

The jackpot is already close to 1.1 million euros (1,096,000 euros)but neither of the two contestants managed to solve the 25 questions that Roberto Leal asked them to win it.

The first to start playing was Manu, who had 149 seconds accumulated in the day’s program. The Madrid native hesitated in the E and with four hits he passed the word.

Rosa and Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

With ten seconds less time, Rosa began to answer the questions posed to her by the Sevillian presenter, linking a great streak of six consecutive.

The Galician was the first to reach Z with 20 correct answers and 34 seconds in just five turns, two of them with six answers. Manu finished the first round with 18 hits and 48 seconds.





In the exchange of turns, Rosa was the first to run out of time with 22 hits and no mistakes.while his opponent had 21 correct answers and 36 seconds of time to get one right and tie, solve two and win or four to take the pot.

But The pressure got to the Madrid nativeaccumulating up to three failures until he ran out of options for victory, so he will compete The Blue Chair in the next program.