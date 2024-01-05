The leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, considered this Friday (5) that his “battle” against Israel serves to “balance” the balance of power and opened an “opportunity” for Lebanon to recover disputed territories in future negotiations, which conditioned an end to the Gaza war.

“We are faced with a historic opportunity for the total liberation of every inch of our Lebanese land, and a true opportunity to establish a new equation that prevents the 'Israeli enemy' from violating our skies, waters and the sovereignty of our country,” he said. in a speech broadcast on television by related channels.

“This opportunity has been opened by this front and is one of the blessings of supporting Gaza, but no conversation on this issue, no dialogue or negotiation will exist or have any results without stopping the 'aggression against Gaza',” added the leader of the terrorist group .

In the weeks before the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, it came to light that Lebanon and Israel had begun to hold indirect talks to delimit their land borders, where there are several disputed points between them.

The two nations are currently separated by the so-called Blue Line, a kind of temporary border established by the UN in 2000 to mark the line of withdrawal of Israeli troops that occupied southern Lebanon until then.

The outbreak of the recent conflict in the Palestinian enclave also triggered an intense exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Jewish State in the border areas between the two countries, paralyzing the supposed dialogue and triggering fears of a new war between the parties.

Nasrallah assured this Friday that one of the objectives of his group's intervention is to “redress the balance of deterrence”, which, according to him, could “allow Lebanon to recover disputed territories” once the current “stage” has been completed and “stop the aggression against Gaza”.

A few days before the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah's secretary general stated that border delimitation was “the responsibility of the state” and promised cooperation in this regard.

This is the fourth speech given by Nasrallah since the border violence began and the second this week.