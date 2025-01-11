I have seen two episodes of ‘The Pitt’ (Max) and what I liked most is that when I finished them I realized that I had two new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (after Christmas). Poor people, the Shonda Rhimes series, the institute with scalpels, as Sara Ramírez would say, has filming paralyzed by the fires in Los Angeles. Like ‘Hacks. The Altadena mansion, from 1915, has also burned from ‘Hacks’. Spanish colonial style house used in the series and an architectural jewel. I return to ‘The Pitt’, which is new. Another medical series. It takes place in the emergency room of a Pittsburg hospital (hence the title). Medical series with Noah Wyle, one of the protagonists of ‘ER’ (Dr. Carter, the rich family), with producer John Wells behind (‘ER’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Shameless’, little joke). Of course it’s a good series. But whether those two available chapters are engaging, I don’t know. It is not ‘Emergency’, nor is it necessary. ‘Emergencies’ is a series of a certain time. Revolutionary at the time. Related News standard No The goodbye of ‘Stranger Things’ and the muscle of a very serial-oriented 2025 Lucía Cabanelas The new year is loaded with powerful titles, many returns and return to fantasy and the comedy ‘The Pitt’ is between a medical series like ‘Emergencies’ (not taking it as something avant-garde) and ’24’. Each chapter is one hour. It has rhythm, of course. And social consciousness. From time to time, Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) gives a tirade to the hospital’s administrative head: the low salaries of the nurses, the shirking of expenses… But he gives off an air of sadness that has nothing to do with the fact that in a hospital people die. That sadness that ‘Getting on’ (HBO) perhaps had, that of the geriatric hospital, but ‘Getting on’ was saved by its humor. And at least it had charismatic actresses, like Laurie Metcalf or Alex Borstein, Susie from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’. Speaking of charismatic actors, ‘Accused’ returns this Wednesday to AXN. You know, that series with self-contained episodes about crime and punishment. The first episode of the second season stars Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy (married in real life). She plays a psychic who is prosecuted as a fraud after becoming involved in the disappearance of a child. She has the impressive appearance of an older, neglected lady; It looks like Carmen Maura in ‘Volver’ under the bed. I watch series and series. Because they make series and series. I think about John Wells’ other works, even the latest ones (there’s Willam H. Macy in the long-awaited ‘Shameless’) and I try not to get discouraged. Unless things turn around and I take a liking to those unknown doctors, I don’t know if I’ll endure ‘The Pitt’ until the end or if it will be (for me) an unfinished business. But that doesn’t stop me from looking forward to ‘Lockerbie’ on SkyShowtime, with Colin Firth (at the moment, there is a documentary about the attack). Or ‘Matlock’, with Kathy Bates, a lawyer, of course. Doctor and lawyer series tend to be a safe bet, like vampire movies. But some bite more than others.

