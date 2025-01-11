What prevents the next step from naming Brambilla cardinal?
Last Monday, Pope Francis appointed a nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, Prefect, in lay terms minister, of the Dicastery for Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. The first time in history that a woman, who obviously has not received…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#José #Francisco #Serrano #Oceja #women #Vatican
Leave a Reply