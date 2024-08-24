Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He is injured again and continues to be lacking in his long-awaited return to the team he loves, Club Deportivo Guadalajara; this weekend he will miss the match of Matchday 5 against Tigres UANL.
The red-and-white team has had several days to prepare for this match, as it is vitally important to obtain a positive result at ‘El Volcán’. Fernando Gago He called up 22 footballers that he will be able to draw on in San Nicolás de los Garza.
The absence of will continue Javier Hernandezwhich in the warm-up before the match of Leagues Cup 2024 against Los Angeles Galaxy He felt discomfort in the back of his left leg and an MRI revealed a muscle injury. The captain from Guadalajara has been undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to join the team as soon as possible, according to the media people from Chivería through their website.
According to information from the journalist of Fox Sports Mexico, Fernando Cevallosthe red-and-white captain would be absent for another three weeks, so he would miss at least matchdays 5 and 6, so his return would not be until the National Classic against Club América on Matchday 7 which will be played on September 14 in the capital after the FIFA Date of the month of September.
