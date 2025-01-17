After several days alternating victories in The Rosco of Pasapalabrathis Thursday Rosa and Manu decided to sign the tie and thus avoid disputes The Blue Chair.

Nor the temptation to go for the jackpot of the day, which was at 1,108,000 eurosmade both contestants take risks and preferred to settle on the 22 correct answers.

One more time, Manu was the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with the 151 seconds accumulated during the delivery of the day’s program.

The Madrid native answered five letters correctly before giving the turn to his opponent. Rosa, for her part, had 126 seconds to compete in El Rosco.

The Galician also answered five questions consecutively, like her rival, before speaking. In the exchange of turns, Rosa was the first to finish the first lap with 21 hits and 20 seconds.

Next, it was Manu who reached Z with 19 hits and 45 seconds. Your opponent, after reaching 22 hits, he shook his head seeing that he did not know the answer to the letters he had left (F, P and Y) and decided to stand down.

“This forces Manu to tie two“To win, get three,” explained the presenter. Furthermore, if the man from Madrid managed to get the five he had left, he would win the pot.

The veteran contestant got two more right, he saw that he was not able to solve the F, Q and V questions, so decided to stand and tie with Rosaavoiding both The Blue Chair.