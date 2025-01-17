Juana Rivas’s ex-partner denounces in Italy the “abduction” of their youngest son

Francesco Arcuri, ex-partner of Juana Rivas, has denounced before the Italian courts the “abduction” of his minor son by the mother after the expiration of the January 8 deadline set by the Court of Appeal of Cagliari for her to return with him after the Christmas holidays, given that it has custody.

The investigating court submits to the Provincial Court the decision on the future of Juana Rivas’s son

In parallel to this complaint for child abduction in Italy, which advances The World and they have confirmed to Europa Press from Arcuri’s legal team, in Spain the provisional suspension of the delivery of the child to the father that was issued last week by the Court of Instruction number 4 of Granada is still in force. He did so while on guard duty, after listening to the minor following the complaint of mistreatment that Juana Rivas filed against her ex-partner.

In this context of crossed complaints, the final hearing for the custody of the minor is scheduled to be held this Friday in the Cagliari courts, as sources in the case have confirmed to Europa Press. This will occur after the Supreme Court of Italy accepted the appeal presented by Juana Rivas and ordered the case to be reviewed and the civil trial that “separated the brothers” to be repeated.

Until this moment, the guardianship that the Italian justice initially granted to the father has been in force until the matter is now resolved definitively. Also in this country, a case has been opened in recent months against Arcuri for alleged mistreatment of his two children that has yet to be resolved.

In the last few hours, Juana Rivas has once again denounced her ex-partner for alleged gender violence after he had “tried to contact her on multiple occasions” through “repeated phone calls,” totaling a total of “90 attempts.” in just 23 days.”

It requests a protection order for Rivas and his children; as well as the suspension of the exclusive guardianship and custody regime currently held by the father with respect to the youngest child. Alternatively, and in any case, they ask that a precautionary measure of distancing and prohibition of communication be adopted, so that Arcuri cannot approach Juana Rivas and her children, nor have any direct or indirect communication with them until there is a definitive resolution. .

Arcuri’s lawyers emphasize that the Cagliari courts ruled that the minor had to speak daily with the father and that he traveled to Spain with a mobile phone that was supposedly taken from him, so that direct communication has never occurred since he left. from Italy.

Juana Rivas denounces her ex-partner for gender violence and harassment after receiving a hundred calls in less than a month



The case related to the alleged abuse of a minor has entered into a conflict of jurisdiction between courts in Spain that has not been resolved at the moment. The last to speak out was the magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 9 of Granada, to whom the case has been distributed and who has agreed to abstain, suspending the processing of the case until the Provincial Court rules on the abstention.