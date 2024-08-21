But how exactly did the actor receive the proposal to return to the MCU and who was involved in these decisions? Downey himself has his say on the matter.

As you may know, Robert Downey Jr. will return in Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role, that of Doom The actor’s past was Iron Man, the character that basically kicked off the success of Marvel movies.

Robert Downey Jr.’s explanation

Downey was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast and said he maintained contact with Feige, Jon Favreau and the Russo brothers since leaving Marvel after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. During one of his meetings with Feige, Downey and his wife, Susan Downey, expected to discuss the actor’s idea of ​​playing Iron Man outside of the MCU in Disney theme park attractions. However, Feige wanted to talk about his return to the MCU as Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

“[Feige] he said, ‘It occurs to me that if you came back…’, and Susan said, ‘Wait, wait. Return in what role?“, Downey recalled, saying that from his point of view Feige is a creative thinker.

“‘How do we avoid ruining what we’ve already created? How do we not disappoint expectations? How do we continue to exceed expectations?'” are the questions Downey asked Feige upon hearing the proposal. “And [Feige] he brought out Victor Von Doom. I researched this character. Then [Feige] he said: ‘Okay, let’s make Victor Von Doom right‘.”

Subsequently there was a meeting with Bob Iger, the CEO of Disneyand Downey learned that the CEO was fully on board with the idea of ​​him playing the villain.

Of course, Downey has demanded a series of rewards, not just monetary, for his new role.