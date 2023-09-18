Víctor Sánchez del Amo will direct the match this Friday (Cartagonova, 9:00 p.m.) against Eibar, despite the fact that Cartagena is bottom of the Second Division with 3 points out of a possible 18. The Madrid coach has room for maneuver to redirect the sporting situation, at least for one more day, in an anticipated final in the month of September.

Last Saturday in Valladolid, the Albinegro team confirmed its worst league start in professional football with five defeats in six games, a streak only surpassed by the numbers of relegation to Second B in the 2011/12 season: 1 point out of 21 possible. That year, Paco López only lasted four games (with both defeats) before being replaced in office by Javi López; This lasted fourteen days, in which he added only two victories, to be relegated by Carlos Ríos. With none of those three it was possible to redirect Cartagena’s situation in that fateful course.

Now, Belmonte and Breis maintain confidence in Sánchez del Amo, a coach signed for two seasons, with experience on high-level benches but who until last summer had not led a team for three years. The streak is 3 points out of 18. Previously, the board maintained confidence in Luis Carrión despite adding 3 points out of 24. Then, the season was more than advanced and the cushion with the relegation places was important.

Belmonte and Breis did dispense with the services of Borja Jiménez. Efesé was in decline after adding 4 points out of 24 in the League. The elimination of the Copa del Rey against a lower-class rival precipitated events and the player from Ávila was dismissed.

Returning to the present, this Efesé incorporated several signings in the last days of the market and started the first days depleted of personnel. Green shoots were seen against Villarreal B and Zaragoza. But the team took a step back last Saturday in Valladolid.