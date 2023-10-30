Dubai (Etihad)

Young rider Laith Ghareeb, with the mare “Elette du Ponts” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, won the first place award for the Excellence Round in the fourth week of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League, which included 6 competitions, held on the field of the Emirates Equestrian Center in Dubai during two Saturdays. And last Sunday.

The junior rider from the “Junior” category, Laith Ghareeb, riding on the back of the wonderful mare “Elette du Ponts” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, won the final competition award, the only one with the specifications of a single round with a round of differentiation over 120 cm hurdles, and allocated for the participation of riders in the “Junior” category. And young jumping horses, 6 years old, in which 28 “junior” riders competed, and 10 riders rose to the competition, and 4 of them succeeded in completing the distinction without error, and the best time was recorded by the rider Laith Gharib with “Elite”, which reached 34.76 seconds, and she won a prize. The second place went to the jockey, Talia Ismail, with “Kuwait” from the Emirates Equestrian Center, and she finished with a time of 36.31 seconds. The third place went to the jockey, Sheikh Khaled Sultan Al Qasimi, with “Exalibur” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, with a time of 38.08 seconds.

In the challenge of distinguishing between 6-year-old horses at a height of 120 cm, the competition was heated between 15 horses, four of which reached the distinction, and two horses completed the task successfully without error, the first of which was “Cape Shore Florival Z”, led by the knight Muftah Johar Al Dhaheri, from the Abu Dhabi Police Knights. The time was 41.54 seconds, and the second was “Vancouver,” led by equestrian Anita Sandy from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, and the time was 42.84 seconds.

More than one meeting took place over the 120 cm hurdles. 13 horses competed in a round of two special stages over the 120 cm hurdles, and 3 horses passed the two stages without error, led by “Ratjiki” led by Sabri Badinki from the Mandara Equestrian Club.

Of the Juniors category, 28 of them competed in the two special stages over the 120 cm hurdles. Five riders completed the two stages without error, and Jasmine Van Der led them on the podium with “Esperlot” from Nine Valley Stables.

The meeting was renewed between 24 riders from the first level in the two special stages competition for 120 cm, and the only one who crossed them without a mistake was the rider Shaheen Majid Al Awani with “Doolin By Old” from the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and from the second level riders, 32 riders competed in the two special stages for 120 cm, and across the two stages. 7 riders without a mistake, the first of whom is the rider Abdullah Ahmed Al-Sharafa with the mare “Fifa” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club.

On the 115 cm hurdles, a one-round competition was held, in which 9 riders from the second level competed, and 5 riders completed it without error, the first of whom was Megan Williams with “Covinia” from the Sharjah Club, and 40 riders from advanced beginners 3, which is the category of riders after beginners and before level riders. The second was completed by 9 riders, the first of whom was Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi with “Indira Z” from the Abu Dhabi Police riders. In the second competition of two special stages, 41 riders participated, and 5 riders finished the two stages without error, and the lead was taken by the rider Jawad Nizam with the mare “Nobleti” from the Club. Sharjah Equestrian.

In a match that brought together 19 junior riders in a one-round competition over hurdles 105 cm high, 18 riders competed, and 13 riders crossed without a mistake, and the first place award went to female rider Stareh Joan Sadeghi with “Drastur” from the Equestrian Club in the Sustainable City in Dubai. .

The second competition for the cubs category came with the specifications of the two special stages at the same height (105) cm, in which 20 riders competed, and 8 riders completed the two stages without error, the first of whom was the rider Alia Adnan Awad with “Dwikara” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, and with the same specifications, 27 5-year-old horses competed. 14 horses completed the two stages without error, and “Beluga” took the lead, led by rider Rashid Mohammed Al Rumaithi from the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. Before the end of the week’s competitions, 6 five-year-old horses met in a two-stage competition, crossing their previous participations with a clean performance, and “Crazy Killer” prevailed. » Led by the rider Muhammad Ashraf from the Sharjah Equestrian Club.