Challenge for tenth place

Among the ‘side’ stories of the Mexican Grand Prix, one of the most curious, which also had a nice off-piste ‘train’was the one that featured protagonists Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg, who in the past have exchanged seats several times between Renault and the old Force India, but never crossed paths as teammates. The two met for a long time on the racetrack named after the Rodridugez brothers battle between themwith the Frenchman spending almost the entire second part of the race – after the restart – in the exhausts of the Haas #27.

In the end Ocon managed to make the overtaking move which earned him the win.last rainbow dot available. Hulkenberg, however, had fun on Instagram making fun of his opponent for a radio team uttered by Ocon during the race, in which ‘announced’ the imminent attack to Haas and warned them to prepare.

A little bit of social media banter… you’ve got to love it! pic.twitter.com/mjkgAbsZwG — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 30, 2023

Trash talking via social media

An unusual message and evidently perceived by Hulkenberg as too arrogant, given that it then took the Alpine rider about thirty laps to get the better of the German. So Hulkenberg, who celebrated his 200th Formula 1 GP in Mexico, had fun launch a tease via your social channels in Ocon.

“You must have really liked my backside since it took you so long [a superare]”, the message published by Hulkenberg on Instagram and accompanied by a photo of a smiling Ocon and a transcript from his radio team. It didn’t take long to arrive on the same social network Ocon’s reply: “you hadn’t seen mine for a long time“, the transalpine’s dig, probably referring to the poor performances of Haas compared to those of Alpine and to Hulkenberg’s few appearances in the points. A little bit of healthy old fashioned trash talkinghowever transposed into the era of social media.