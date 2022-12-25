The Portuguese star is still without a club, weeks after bidding farewell to the 2022 World Cup, but many sources indicated that he would soon move to the Saudi victory.

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that Ronaldo is “very close” to signing for victory, with a contract worth close to 200 million euros annually, in a huge deal that will be among the largest in football history.

As for the first journalist in the transfer news, Fabrizio Romano, he stated that Al-Nasr has no plan to retreat, and hopes to sign the contract until 2025.

While the “Don” was satisfied with silence, his sister Aveiro came out to comment on this news, through her official account on Instagram.

Elma initially published a picture of her making a family video call with Ronaldo. A few minutes later, she shared a picture of the news of her brother’s imminent transfer to Al-Nasr, commenting on it by saying: “The story of the end of the year,” and attached it with “emoji” pictures of the laughing and sarcastic face.

Aveiro’s comment sparked controversy on Twitter, with many seeing it as an official response to the possibility of the deal not going through.