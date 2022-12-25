Friends 2022 2023 today is not on air: why, reason | December 25, Christmas, Channel 5

Why isn’t Amici di Maria De Filippi 2022 2023 broadcast on Canale 5 today, Sunday 25 December 2022? We’ll tell you right away: today is Christmas, so Canale 5’s top Sunday afternoon program is not broadcast to respect the day of celebration. On the other hand, Maria De Filippi’s broadcasts are never broadcast on public holidays, both to respect the holiday and give her workers a few days off, and because many people on these occasions are not at home or in any case do not watch TV , and therefore could weigh on the ratings. Amici will return regularly on the air on Sunday afternoons after the Christmas holidays, awaiting the start of the evening program in the coming months. We have seen why Amici 2022 2023 is not broadcast on Canale 5 today. Instead, Canale 5 offers the film The Blind Side on Christmas afternoon starting at 2 pm, with Sandra Bullock.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Amici 2022 2023 on live TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi’s talent airs on Sundays at 2 pm on Canale 5 (channel 5 of digital terrestrial, 105 of Sky). Amici is also broadcast in reruns on La5, while the daytime program is broadcast on Canale 5 and lasts about half an hour, immediately after Men and Women. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Other unedited video content is available on the Witty TV platform and on the talent show’s official social channels.