Former soccer player Ronaldo Nazário decided to invest in a media and content startup that aims to carry out sports broadcasts, movies, series and channels hosted on networks such as YouTube and Twitch. The forecast is that up to R$ 40 million will be invested in the company in the coming years.

The new production company, which will be officially launched in the week, comes under the name Beyond Films and is expected to use the millionaire investment to “hire professionals, technology, infrastructure and the production of documentaries and series”. In addition to Ronaldo, actor Bruno de Lucca is a partner at Beyond Films.

However, she has already made some productions working in a “beta” way. According to UOL, presenter Felipe Solari and journalist Cassio Barco are currently working on projects with the company. The producer also produced the talk show “Phenomenon Podcast”.

“We are treating it as a launch because, during the pandemic, many projects were dormant. Now we have work on the street, we are producing a documentary about Ronaldo’s career and another about the reconstruction of Cruzeiro”, says Marco Antônio Araújo, CEO of the production company, to UOL.

“We want to be known as ‘Ronaldo’s media and content startup’, but, in the short term, we will have other products that no longer bear his name, such as fiction films and series and documentary products on sports, games and entertainment. In 2023, we will also start fighting for national and international sports broadcasts”, added Araújo.